Lottie Ryan ‘devastated’ after losing Dancing With the Stars hosting gig

Lottie Ryan was reportedly “devastated” after losing out on the Dancing With the Stars presenting role to Doireann Garrihy.

Earlier this month, RTÉ announced that Doireann would be replacing Nicky Byrne as Jennifer Zamparelli's co-host on the show when it returns in January.

The news surprised viewers, who expected Lottie to bag the gig after she stepped in for Jen earlier this year.

The radio DJ also hosts the official Dancing With the Stars podcast and won the competition back in 2020, making her a “top favourite” to take over Nicky’s role.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and the job went to Doireann, leaving Lottie “heartbroken”.

“Lottie was devastated. She was crying. She was really, really upset,” a source told The Irish Mail on Sunday.

“A lot of people auditioned for the role. Everyone who is anyone on telly and online wanted that role.”

They explained: “There were two audition phases. The first was a basic screen test and the second was to test with Jen to gauge the chemistry between the two [hosts].

Another insider added: “It was a real shock - not just for Lottie - but for most in the industry when Doireann was announced as having been picked.”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: “Screen tests were held and many people tried out for the position. The final decision was made by people involved in the show. Lottie has been an absolute pro since the announcement. She was on air all week covering for Jen and she knocked it out of the park.”

Meanwhile, another RTÉ source was cynical about Doireann being chosen for another project at the station.

“Nothing against Doireann. She's a lovely girl and obviously is well received, but this is what RTÉ always do; they have a favourite and they just give them an inordinate amount of front-facing roles,” they said.

“They've done it since the days of Carrie Crowley and they still continue along these lines. That's not to say Doireann isn't deserving of the role; it's just typical of how RTÉ operates. It shows a distinct lack of any imagination.”