Lottie Ryan calls her son Wolf a ‘heartbreaker’ as she shares snaps of toddler

Proud mum Lottie Ryan (37) has shared sweet snaps of her “heartbreaker” son Wolf and his cute outfits with followers.

All-beige outfits are a favourite of his radio star mum, who regularly keeps fans up to date with photos of her stylish toddler who is 19-months-old.

"Little heartbreaker,” she captioned a recent post.

In tiny beige shoes, a cosy jumper, leggings and bib, little Wolf’s brown curls are shown poking out from beneath a cute beanie as he toddles around a car park.

Fans of Lottie have fawned over Wolf, calling him “cute,” “gorgeous” and “a heartbreaker" in the comments section.

In another outfit snap from last week, the toddler was dressed in a similar all-cream ensemble complete with an adorable beanie.

"That little smirk,” Lottie captioned the post.

A recent photo of Lottie holding Wolf drew equal amounts of love from followers, with commenters admitting how much the toddler is “the image of” her dad Gerry Ryan.

"Can't believe he looks so like your dad,” another said.

Another added: “Beautiful photos. Your Dad would be so proud of you.”

Lottie has been open about life as a mum, taking to Instagram on his first birthday to share the “milestone” occasion in June.

The star said that she felt “strangely emotional” as she celebrated her son Wolf’s first birthday.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their baby boy in 2021 and have had the “happiest year” of their lives being parents.

“I don't know if you noticed but Wolf is one and it's just been such a strangely emotional day,” she said.

“I wasn't expecting to get all emotional about it, but I don't know if that's just me or if other first-time mums experience that as well.

“But it's definitely a milestone. I feel like I blinked and the past year happened.

“It's kind of hard to believe it was a year ago. It's wild. Happiest year of my life, hands down.”