Lottie Ryan and Jennifer Zamparelli team up for ‘hilarious’ new podcast about parenting
"This is something we've poured our hearts into & have been planning for a long time - we can't wait for you to hear it!”
RTE stars Jennifer Zamparelli and Lottie Ryan have revealed they are teaming up for their “extremely real” podcast about parenting.
The pair have become firm friends through their work on 2fm and Dancing with the Stars.
Jennifer has two children with husband Lau, while Lottie and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their son Wolf in 2021.
The daughter of late RTE broadcaster Gerry Ryan announced the news on Instagram this morning.
She wrote: “Do....Parenting" AHHHHHHH! It's finally here! Myself & @jenzamparelli are beyond excited to announce an honest, no holds barred, hilarious but extremely real parenting podcast!
Lottie added that the podcast will be available free on all platforms and to watch on YouTube from Wednesday May 10.
TV personality Brian Dowling and Lottie’s influencer sister Bonnie Ryan were among those who congratulated the pair on the news.
Proud mum Lottie (37) often shares sweet snaps of her “heartbreaker” son Wolf and his cute outfits with followers.
All-beige outfits are a favourite of his radio star mum, who regularly keeps fans up to date with photos of her stylish toddler.
Dublin presenter Jennifer (40) finished presenting the latest series of Dancing with the Stars with new co-host Doireann Garrihy in March.
She also hosts her own daily morning show on 2fm.
