Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley says learning to box was key to his success

“I got a great offer from a guy in London and my father wanted me to box instead of dance. I love boxing. But I’m glad I followed the other road.”

Michael Flatley has described how the sport of boxing was the essential element which underpinned his future success in life.

The Riverdance and Lord of the Dance creator was speaking in Chicago at the Golden Glove tournament, the longest running boxing tournament in the United States, where past champions include Joe Louis and Muhammad Ali.

“Boxing taught me the value of hard work, determination, perseverance, preparation,” Flatley said.

Michael explained the essential requirements necessary to succeed in the brutal business.

“You need good qualities, because there's no one in that ring except you. Your trainer's not there. Your mates aren't in there. Once that bell rings, you're on your own and you have to find out real quick if you worked hard enough or not,” he said.

Michael was a boxer

Flatley, whose mother was a talented dancer, moved with his family to the South Side of Chicago not long after he was born. He began taking lessons at the Dennehy School of Irish Dance as a youngster and was good but getting bullied for it at school.

His father Michael Sr. decided the boy needed to learn to defend himself, and Flatley wound up falling in love with boxing.

He competed in the 1975 Chicago Golden Gloves and considered turning pro before opting for a career as a dancer. Flatley talked about his own dad’s hopes for him in the sport.

“I got a great offer from a guy in London and my father wanted me to box instead of dance. I love boxing. But I’m glad I followed the other road.

“It gave me a great start in life,” Michael added.

In a post at the start of the year, Flatley’s account revealed he had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer” and was in the care of “excellent doctors”.

The dance superstar said he was “on the mend” after being released from hospital in January.

Flatley told his followers on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers.

Michael in Lord of the Dance

“I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”

Flatley rose to fame when Riverdance performed during a seven-minute interval at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

A year later, he had a full-length show in Dublin and followed this up with his own stage show, Lord Of The Dance.

He has also created, produced and directed other productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Flatley has also expanded into film – directing and starring in the 2018 spy thriller Blackbird, which was released last year.

In the movie, which also stars Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin and Ian Beattie, Flatley plays former MI6 operative Victor Blackley, who is drawn back into the world of espionage he had left behind.

Last year, Flatley also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.