Lizzo cries after Irish flautist Sir James Galway sends her Christmas message
In the special video, which Lizzo shared on her Instagram story, Galway played a version of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” on his flute.
American singer Lizzo was moved to tears after Belfast flautist Sir James Galway wished her a Merry Christmas.
The star, who is also an avid flute player, was sent a personal message from the 83-year-old.
In the special video, which Lizzo shared on her Instagram story, Galway played a version of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” on his flute.
He then went on to pay personal tribute to the star, in which he said he was her “number one fan”, it has been reported.
Lizzo posted a follow-up video on her Instagram, captioned “My reaction”. In the video, the ‘Juice’ singer is moved to tears before saying: “Is that f***ing James Galway?”
With over 30 million recordings sold worldwide, extensive international touring, frequent television appearances, tireless promotion of the arts and his passionate work in music education, classical flute player Galway has been a household name for decades.
Read more
He has also collaborated on film soundtracks such as The Lord of the Rings, and partnered such popular artists as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell and Sir Elton John.
Lizzo is also a classically trained flute player who earlier this year made history when she twerked while playing a 200-year old flute.
The 34-year-old described playing the flute – which is made out of crystal and was owned by former US president James Madison – as being like “playing out of a wine glass”.
She was given a unique opportunity to play the instrument while performing at her concert in Washington DC in September.
The Grammy-winning singer posted a video of her playing the instrument on stage.
“Y’all, I played the 200-year-old crystal flute from the Library of Congress on Stage in DC,” the singer said on Twitter.
Today's Headlines
EXTRADITION | Spanish man arrested at Dublin Airport in €450,000 fraud ‘money mule’ investigation
MOTHER LODE | Honduran cartel matriarch (62) pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking conspiracy
'huge surprise' | Stacey Solomon announces she’s pregnant with fifth child
UNFORTUNATE | Classic Hits radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan in hospital after ‘freak accident’
Feliz Navi-Bad | Irish man (39) arrested in Spain after allegedly glassing victim on Christmas Day
piggy bank | Tipperary man who injured back lifting bag of pork awarded €365k in damages
'Overwhelmed' | Outpouring of support for Waterford girl (17) hit by car while cycling
BO MORE | Martine McCutcheon reveals she’s ditching Botox because it gave her headaches
jude chase | Jude Bellingham chase has not taken a decisive turn despite fresh reports
SNOW COLD | Spencer Matthews strips off clothes in snow on family holiday with Vogue Williams