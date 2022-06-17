Lisa McHugh gives fans a sneak peak into her romantic wedding day

Country star Lisa McHugh has given her fans a sneak peak into her romantic wedding day.

Pic: Nathan Khan and Lisa McHugh on their wedding day

The Glasgow native married her partner of four years at a ceremony in Donegal two weeks ago.

“It was an absolute dream come true,” she told her Instagram followers.

Revealing the details of her big day, McHugh told fans where she bought her dreamy wedding dress.

"My dress was from Berta, I got it in [bridal shop] Opus in Glasgow and the girls were incredible. Everything was to a tee, I absolutely adored my wedding dress.”

The beautiful gown was a spaghetti strap lace gown with a long train and veil.

"The straps weren't on the original one so we added them to make it more comfortable. My shoes were from Jimmy Choo and were very comfortable too,” she continued.

Lisa McHugh's gorgeous Jimmy Choo wedding shoes

“I wanted the whole wedding to look timeless, and classic and elegant,” she said while gushing about the beautiful flowers that decorated the venue.

When asked about the highlights of her big day, the mother of one said that the food was fantastic.

“One thing everyone commented on was how delicious the food was and how incredible the service was.”

"I'd say about 20-30 people alone came up [after the meal] to say to me how gorgeous the food was… the service was just fantastic,” she added.

Speaking about entertainment, she said it was very important to her.

She revealed that hypnotist Adrian Knight performed at the drinks reception.

“It was hilarious,” she said.

“The people there had such a laugh.”

The drinks reception was followed by a night of live music.

Country star Johnny Brady sang live on Lisa’s big day, followed by the Blessed Irish Band.

"I know people usually have a DJ after the band, but I wanted to have as much live music as possible," the musician said.

"I am so glad we chose Blessed, they were unreal and had the entire room in the palm of their hand for the whole show and played such a varied mix of music - the dance floor never emptied."

A DJ then ended the night playing the newlyweds favourite music.

Lisa's wedding cake.

The singer also shared a picture of her mouth watering four tier wedding cake.

“The cake… I’ve never tasted a cake so good. Again I wanted something classic and timeless and all white.

“I got four different flavours and I honestly can’t stop eating it since… it’s so yummy.”

Reminiscing about the big day left the star feeling sad it was all over.

"Two weeks ago today we were starting our main course and I am so sad it's all over.”

"I am literally clinging on to this moment, I'm even wearing my 'Wifey' jumper because I don't want it to end,” she said.

"We had the most incredible time, I can't even describe how over the moon we were - it was an absolute dream come true."