Lisa Cannon says she feels ‘connected’ to Lisa Marie Presley as she was named after her

Lisa Cannon has shared a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away today at the age of 54.
Stars across the globe have been reacted to news of her shock death, with former Xposé presenter Lisa Cannon revealing why the loss of Elvis’ daughter is especially poignant for her.
"Saddened to hear of the tragic, sudden & poignant passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the legendary iconic Elvis,“ she said on Instagram.
“I always feel oddly yet loosely connected to her as I was an only child too and was named after her… Lisa Sara Marie Cannon – Lisa Marie because my father like the rest of the world was an Elvis fan and my middle name Sara after Bob Dylan’s Wife.”
Lisa explained the reasons behind her namesake to followers, writing: “My father at the time was a budding Rock Journalist for Hot Press Magazine & the NME in London so music of all genres was always playing in our home.
"When people ask you the origin of your name or who your named after it was always ‘Elvis’ daughter & Bob Dylan’s Wife’ which always got a smile.“
The TV presenter said she “always followed her colourful life with interest.”
"Lisa in her short life seemed to suffer so much grief, loss & personal struggles & utter heartbreak with the untimely death of her father at 9 & the devastating suicide of her son Benjamin. The latter of which she said she could never recover.
“While death stings for those of us who are sadly left behind, I’m sure the reunion with her son and dad is glorious. My prayers today are with her Mother Priscilla Presley, Children, loved ones & Elvis fans like myself around the world.
“Sleep Soundly Lisa Marie Presley.“
Presley, the only daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54, shortly after being “rushed” to hospital.
She had attended the Golden Globes awards just two days prior.
