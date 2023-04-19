Linda Nolan declares herself ‘the naughty Nolan’ in racy throwback snaps

Linda, who was in her twenties at the time, received numerous flattering comments in return

Linda Nolan has declared herself “the naughty Nolan” as she shared a couple of racy throwback snaps on Instagram.

The sister of ITV’s Loose Women star, Coleen, is battling some serious health issues but that hasn’t stopped her from showing off the pictures taken at the height of her music career.

"This was a vibe, or a slay, or whatever the kids call it nowadays. TheNaughtyNolan," Linda wrote alongside the images of her posing braless in a daring outfit, paired with fishnet tights.

Linda, who was in her twenties at the time, received numerous flattering comments in return with one writing: “My god Linda there is no wonder I used to dream about you. The epitome of sexy.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Another added: “It was a vibe and it was a slay, both can co-exist xoxo.”

Diane said: "Always thought you were beautiful you still are xxx." David said: "Just a very sexy lady so beautiful and such a lovely lady."

Linda, along with her sister, Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie and Coleen, all shot to fame in the 70s' as the Nolan Sisters.

Following a successful career in music and TV, Linda was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005 before getting the all-clear in 2006.

However, in 2017, she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which later spread to her liver in 2020.

The 64-year-old recently spoke to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain to reveal her cancer has spread to her brain in a touching interview.

Last month, Linda told ITV viewers: "I've always been hopeful with my treatment and what's going on in my life.

"I just want to tell you unfortunately for me my cancer has spread to my brain that's obviously frightening because there isn't much treatment for brain cancer except for chemotherapy."

Linda explained that she had also been offered a new drug to trial alongside the chemotherapy.

Brave Linda recently spoke about her cancer battle

Linda Nolan opens up about the painful side effects of chemotherapy

"I'm not giving up. I'm positive. I'm going to lose my hair again for the fourth time," she added.

“Unfortunately, sadly for me, my cancer has now spread to my brain, and which I only found out on Monday.

“And that’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much out there for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I’m going to be having.

"But there is a new drug that’s been in use for a year, for brain cancer, and they’re going to try me on that as a (chemotherapy) drug with some other treatment.”

“So it was a shock in that effect because… you immediately think… (it is) the start of a long and winding road, but the hope is this new drug, they’re hailing it as a wonder drug," she said. “The hope is that it will do wonders for me, please God.”