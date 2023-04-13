Limerick-born TV host Vonnie Quinn thanks firefighters for saving childhood home

Crews from Limerick city, Cappamore and Shannon responded within two minutes to a report of a blaze at a property in the city last week

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Limerick

The New York-based anchor at the news station praised Limerick Fire and Rescue Service for their battle in containing the blaze that engulfed two adjoining properties on the Ennis Road.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service said they “fought a well-developed fire in a roof in two semi-detached properties”.

“Given the limited access around the properties to use an aerial appliance, crews fought the fire from several fire service ladders,” they tweeted. Firefighters spent over four hours at the scene on Tuesday night, April 4.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Quinn wrote: “Immeasurable gratitude to Limerick, Shannon, and Cappamore firefighters for saving our childhood home after an hours-long effort.”

She was born and raised in Limerick but moved to the US in 2004 where she joined Bloomberg in 2006 after the completion of her studies at Columbia University.

Having interviewed US and global central bankers, presidents, prime ministers and other legislators, she has been awarded the ABC Frank Reynolds Fellowship, a French government medal, a Swiss Government Scholarship, and a National University of Ireland Travelling Studentship.

A Garda spokesperson told the Limerick Leader, the fire had spread to an adjoining property on the Ennis Road.

“Fire Services attended the scene and the fire was brought under control. Significant damage was caused to both properties.

"There were no persons present at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported,” said a garda spokesperson.