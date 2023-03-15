Liam Neeson ‘so proud’ of ‘incredible’ Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal after Oscars
Both actors went home empty-handed on Sunday night after the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, but they still have a fan in Liam Neeson.
Liam Neeson has praised Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal for having “huge potential” as actors.
The Ballymena man was speaking to Patrick Crosse of FM104 at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin where he was attending the premiere of his latest film, Marlowe.
He said the Irish representation at the Oscars this year filled him with immense pride, giving a special shoutout to Barry Keoghan, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, and Paul Mescal, who was a Best Actor nominee this year after starring in indie flick Aftersun.
And although both actors went home empty-handed on Sunday night after the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, they still have a fan in Liam Neeson.
“I’m so proud of those guys. I hope they’re going to be okay. They’re young, incredibly talented actors. I hope they’re being guided in a good way,” the Taken star said.
“Barry was fantastic in The Banshees (of Inisherin). I loved that performance. I loved the whole movie.
“And Paul, too, is a very serious and interesting actor. Very, very sensitive and he’s got huge potential. And he’s what, 26, 27? God bless him. Great”.
The 70-year-old said that it’s “quite staggering” that the Emerald Isle has produced so many talented individuals.
“There’s phenomenal talent in this country – I've always maintained that for many, many years – proven by Game of Thrones, 14 Academy Award nominations this year.
“It’s quite staggering for a country this small”.
Read more
The Banshees of Inisherin lost all nine of its Oscar nominations this week as Everything Everywhere All At Once swept up a whopping seven awards.
Like Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson also missed out on the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in the Martin McDonagh flick.
Vietnamese-American actor and filmmaker, Ke Huy Quan, scooped the award - his first Oscar - for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell lost out to Brendan Fraser who won for The Whale, while Tipperary’s Kerry Condon missed out to Jamie Lee Curtis who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Meanwhile, An Irish Goodbye took home the award for Best Short Film, and Irish animator Richard Baneham was among those who won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Avatar: The Way Of Water.
Today's Headlines
final sentence | Notorious paedophile dies in prison just months into sentence for horror crimes
Con-t Wait | Yvonne Connolly ‘ridiculously excited to be granny’ after son Jack Keating welcomes baby
Guilty pleas | Man who was high when he trashed Airbnb and assaulted owners admits he is cocaine dealer
Don't Care | RTÉ presenter Nuala Carey isn’t ‘deeply upset’ about not having kids
killer blow | Hutch/Kinahan feud killer left with nothing after turning down €27k crash compo offer
thug bailed | Creep who shared naked pics of ex and battered woman at Wolfe Tones gig admits money laundering
Dismemberment | Murdered Cork man told shop employee ‘Santa never came to me’, just hours before death
Taken Aback | Liam Neeson ‘so proud’ of ‘incredible’ Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal after Oscars
FACING TRIAL | Woman (40) accused of tearing hair from victim’s head during Dublin robbery attempt
Lost faith | Kevin Sheehy's mum says ‘Minister had more concern for murderer, than for grieving family’