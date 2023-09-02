Liam Neeson says he still talks to his late wife Natasha Richardson every day

The actress lost her life in a tragic freak accident in 2009.

Irish actor Liam Neeson has told how he still talks to his late wife Natasha Richardson every day.

Talking to Conan O’Brien on the US presenter’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs Friends, the star fondly remembered Richardson. “We still talk every day, me and Natasha. Every day,” Neeson said.

The couple wed in 1994 and had two boys, Daniel and Micheál, before the actress lost her life in a tragic freak accident in 2009.

The star of The Parent Trap died after sustaining a head injury during what initially seemed a commonplace fall.

It happened while she was taking a beginner’s skiing lesson at a resort in Canada.

Sharing memories of his wife when she was pregnant with their first son Micheál, Neeson revealed that nurses came up with a unique treatment for Richardson when she became badly anaemic.

The boy was born in Dublin as the star was shooting Michael Collins in the capital at the time.

“She was very, very anemic, we didn’t realise this. And she needed something like 12 units of blood,” he revealed.

“I was about to start shooting Michael Collins. I’d cycle back home once the baby was born and all that, everything was ok.

“But suddenly there was this emergency. Five, six nurses apparently come in and my wife is saying, ‘call my husband, please call my husband.’

“And they’re going, ‘Ah it’s alright, don’t worry, it’s alright.’ And it was alright, but they started giving her a bottle of Guinness every day.”

In the podcast, the actor also revealed that he used to work in a Guinness bottling plant in his hometown of Ballymena.

“The Guinness would be brought up in these huge tankers from Guinness breweries in Dublin to our establishment where the Guinness would be bottled,” he said.

“The Guinness would then come down in crates - 24 bottles per crate - to be stacked on pallets.

“I drove a forklift truck so once the pallets were filled, I'd go in, lift the pallet of Guinness and it would be stored at 54 degrees Fahrenheit for ten days and then it would be distributed to various pubs and stuff. It was a great job, I loved it.”

In response, O’Brien joked that the job “sounds like the Irish version of Willy Wonka.”