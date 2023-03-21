Liam Neeson on the role film played in his relationship with his father

Liam Neeson speaks of the important relationship the big screen played with him and his father growing up in Ireland

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Liam Neeson speaks of the important relationship the big screen played with him and his father growing up in Ireland.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Showbiz

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos