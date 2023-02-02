Lewis Capaldi leaves Carl Mullan ‘dumbstruck’ with surprise visit at DWTS practice

The Scottish musician performed in 3Arena on Monday night but made sure to stop off at the nearby Liffey Trust Studios first.

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi paid a visit to some unsuspecting Dancing With the Stars contestants this week.

The Scottish musician performed in 3Arena on Monday night but made sure to stop off at the nearby Liffey Trust Studios first, where he surprised RTÉ 2fm presenter Carl Mullan and his professional dance partner, Emily Barker.

The pair had been rehearsing for this Sunday’s live show, where they will perform a Viennese Waltz to Capaldi’s new hit ‘Pointless’ and were left “dumbstruck” when Lewis popped in to wish them luck.

And the Before You Go singer will feature in this Sunday’s programme too as Carl and Emily’s priceless reaction will be broadcast for viewers’ enjoyment.

As for the other contestants, Brooke Scullion will dance a Salsa this Sunday with her partner Robert Rowiński to SloMo, sung by Brooke’s fellow Eurovision star Chanel.

Suzanne Jackson will perform the first Contemporary Ballroom of the series this weekend to Keeping Your Head Up by Birdy.

It comes after Carl was full of praise for his wife for supporting him throughout his Dancing With the Stars journey.

The Dubliner co-hosts the RTÉ 2fm breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan on weekday mornings before heading straight to dance rehearsals.

He recently credited his wife Aisling, whom he married in April last year, with helping him balance his hectic schedule and said she’s his biggest cheerleader.

“She has really just been unbelievable. When I found out I was doing this, I had known people who had done it before so I asked them about it and they were like, ‘it’s a huge time commitment’,” he told VIP Magazine.

“I kind of said, ‘Ais, I’m after getting asked if I want to do DWTS’ and I hadn’t even finished the sentence when she was like ‘you better do it!'”

“She was like whatever we need to do as a family to make this happen, we’ll make it happen. She’s been absolutely class”.

Dancing with the Stars continues on RTÉ One on Sunday at 6.30pm.