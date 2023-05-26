Leinster rugby star Dave Kearney marries ‘best friend’ Rebecca Mehigan
The couple shared photos of the sunny day as they celebrated with their beloved dog, Kali
Leinster rugby ace Dave Kearney married his fianceé Rebecca Mehigan at the Civil Registry Office on Thursday in beautiful, sunny conditions.
It is understood the couple will throw their traditional wedding bash on June 9 but had a smaller ceremony with family and closest friends this week.
"Married my best friend today,” Rebecca wrote on social media.
The new Mrs Kearney opted for a cool, white suit complete with a pair of stylish sunglasses to keep out the Irish sun. Dave wore a crisp, navy suit.
Rebbeca is a qualified yoga teacher and holds a Science Master's in Mindfulness Interventions from UCD.
Irish rugby ace Dave popped the question 18 months ago.
Followers were quick to offer their congratulations:
“Awh congrats Becca” wrote one.
“Oh biggest congratulations you two, you both look unbelievably happy and beautiful!” said another.
“And look at Kali girlie, drop that bow detail pooch,” said one woman
“Awwww Congrats Becca,” said another.
Dave’s brother Rob married his fitness influencer partner Jess Redden in December 2021. The couple announced in February that they are expecting their first child together.
