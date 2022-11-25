Lee Byrne shares loving exchange with his ‘little love’ Lilly-Ella Gerrard – Steven Gerrard’s daughter

Lee Byrne is the son of Kinahan cartel criminal Liam Byrne who is dating the influencer daughter of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Lee Byrne, the son of Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne, has shared a loving online exchange with his “little love” Lilly-Ella, daughter of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The pair confirmed their relationship last week after months of speculation.

Lee (23) had previously hidden the identity of influencer Lilly-Ella (18) behind emojis, though the loved-up couple have now gone public.

In a cosy photo posted to his Instagram, Lee is seen kissing the cheek of his girlfriend, a social media star with almost 200k followers.

"My little love,” he captioned the snap.

Lilly-Ella commented in emojis, sharing a few hearts with her partner as his followers shared the love.

Lilly, Gerard’s oldest child, shared the photo on her Instagram account which was then re-shared by Lee.

In July, The Sunday World revealed that Lee (23) had found love with the 18-year-old daughter of a high profile footballer.

It’s understood the couple began dating in April of this year and enjoyed a lavish holiday in Spain with pals over the summer.

The blonde beauty is also regularly spotted at the home of Lee, in the upmarket area of Formby in Liverpool.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland in September, where they stayed in one of the city’s best hotels.

Lee has gushed about his girlfriend on social media, previously describing her as “the best person I’ve ever met”.

The 23-year-old is the son of cartel crime boss Liam Byrne who heads the Byrne Organised Crime Group and the nephew of drug dealer David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency hotel in February of 2016.

Neither Lee or his girlfriend have any involvement in organised crime.

Earlier this year, Lee appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

The Dubliner, who was uninjured in the crash, was given an official warning from Merseyside Police.

Footage of the couple’s ‘famous’ fathers spending time together made headlines recently, when the former Aston Villa manager sat down with crime boss Liam Byrne.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says to a fan on video call with the soccer star.

Like his daughter, Steven Gerrard has no involvement whatsoever in criminality.

Liam Byrne became Daniel Kinahan's right-hand man in the UK after his brother-in-law Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh was jailed in 2019 for possession of a stun gun.

When Kavanagh was arrested and placed in custody pending charges for wholesale drug importation, he placed Byrne in charge of his mob.

Byrne moved to Birmingham and into the posh Tamworth neighbourhood after his brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.

Mob boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is currently on trial for the murder of David Byrne, Lee’s uncle.

Former councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick have already been jailed for their role in facilitating the murder.