Laurence Kinlan’s son Orén is spit of his dad as he appears with Eve Hewson in new film

Laurence Kinlan’s son Orén looked just like a chip off the old block as he appeared in a scene opposite Eve Hewson in his first major film role.

Orén turned 15 last week and Laurence surprised him on the set of the flick ‘Flora and son’ with a birthday cake and a balloon emblazoned with the numbers marking his age.

The teenage actor was pictured with Eve in various street scenes throughout the week, during which Bono’s daughter also took after her own father by carrying a cased guitar on her back.

Orén donned a baseball cap for much of his scenes and is playing Eve character’s Flora’s son in the John Carney directed movie.

Given Eve is aged 31, her role as mother to a teenage boy obviously makes her out to be a young mum.

Laurence (39) is best known for playing Elmo Creed in Love/Hate, and has also starred alongside Heath Ledge in Ned Kelly as well as Veronica Guerin and The Guard among others.

Married to wife Charlene, he has another younger son Ollie and previously revealed that several years ago Orén used to thrive in mortifying him in public by shouting ‘It’s Elmo from Love/Hate!’.

Orén had a small part in 2018 the RTÉ drama drama series Taken Down, which created by the makers of Love/Hate and centred on asylum seekers living in Dublin and landlords and starred Orla Fitzgerald, Brian Gleeson and Don Wycherley.

He previously had another small role in the independent Irish film Derry, which starred Barry Ward and Liam Carney.

Last week we reported on how Amy Huberman dodged a lengthy commute to work as she filmed scenes with Eve for the same movie in a house just six doors away from her south Dublin home.

Stunning Amy could be seen sporting a pair of denim shorts as she went back to work for the first time since her father’s death nearly two months ago.

However, unlike the rest of the cast and crew, Amy didn’t have far to travel as the scene was shot just six doors away from the home she shares with husband Brian O’Driscoll and their three children in Dublin’s Rathmines.

Dundalk-born Carney’s wife Marcella Plunkett, who starred in Bachelor’s Walk, is also in the flick and was seen taking part in scenes on Monday in Smithfield in the capital.

The director of photography for the Irish-made film is John Conroy, who is boyfriend of Yvonne Connolly, Ronan Keating’s ex-wife.

After finishing her scenes, Amy changed out of her clothes she was wearing for her part and chose a pair of blue denim shorts matched with a red t-shirt and sandals while clutching a jacket and carrying a rucksack and her phone.

Even though the smiling actress lives just six doors away, she hopped into a people carrier, before being whisked a short drive home. Her husband Brian was seen going to and from from their home earlier.

Eve, whose hair was in a bob, was also pictured on the steps of the house wearing the clothes she wore for her role, which included an orange jacket, white cardigan, blue crop top, black joggers and white trainers.

In late May Amy mourned the death of her 84-year-old father Harold, who passed away four days after his birthday and had a traditional Jewish Kaddish ceremony at a funeral home in Blackrock in south Dublin.

Amy’s husband Brian helped carry the coffin into the hearse before it was removed to Shanganagh cemetery.

Mourners at the time included Laurence Kinlan, who starred alongside her in the TV series on Home Ground.

Others at the service included comedian Deirdre O’Kane, actress Leigh Arnold, and Stanley Townsend, father of actor Stuart Townsend.