Laura Whitmore's husband talks about their new sitcom, says she is ‘naturally funny'
‘Laura's such a naturally funny person so she definitely helped with the character, fleshed it out’
Laura Whitmore's first TV show since leaving Love Island will see her work alongside hubbie Iain Stirling on the second series of his sitcom Buffering.
Just days after the summer series wrapped in 2022, Bray presenter Laura (37) announced she was stepping away from the massively popular ITV2 reality dating show after two years as the host.
Laura, who has since been replaced by Maya Jama, had stepped into the role on January 2020, when original host - the late Caroline Flack - awaited court proceedings after being accused of assaulting her former partner.
Laura has since married partner Iain Stirling, Love Island's resident voiceover, and welcomed her first baby.
Read more
On The One Show on Wednesday evening Iain was discussing the second series of his sitcom Buffering, with a trailer for the programme featuring Laura.
Iain told co-hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: "The great thing about doing a comedy I guess is, it's a collaborative effort so everyone was chucking in ideas.
"Laura's such a naturally funny person so she definitely helped with the character, fleshed it out.
"We sort of gave her the skeleton and she built it into this monster really! Quite a scary individual. The character."
The second series of Buffering starts on Monday January 30.
Earlier this month, Maya (28) said taking on the job is a "big moment for all of us".
Speaking to Vogue from Johannesburg, the star said: "Growing up, I never saw an East African woman host a show, and no Black or mixed-race woman hosts such a big primetime TV show, other than June Sarpong.
Today's Headlines
Sick brute | Thug James McKinley who battered ex partner six weeks after she gave birth to discover his fate
new gig | Laura Whitmore's husband talks about their new sitcom, says she is ‘naturally funny'
LATEST | Enoch Burke to be fined €700 each day he turns up at school
jailhouse haul | Kinahan cartel killer moved after 33 phones seized during searches in Midlands Prison
Warning signs | Brother of Jennifer Poole recalls ‘red flags’ in her relationship with killer ex-boyfriend
top gear | Fan’s delight as shout out by Paul Mescal’s driving school on his Oscar nod goes viral
track hero | Tributes paid to Greek man who famously intervened when ‘Dancing Irish priest’ disrupted Olympics
Brutal assault | Gardaí on high alert as boxer jailed for attacking Kevin Lunney set for early release
Shocking | Paedophile who tried to enrol in school by pretending to be 14-year-old boy is jailed
‘absolute gentleman' | Funeral of Cork pensioner Matthew Healy killed in hospital attack to take place today