Laura Whitmore to tackle ‘rough sex and violence’ in new documentary series

The former Love Island presenter will host three new documentaries being produced for ITVX, The Sun reports.

Laura Whitmore is reportedly set to front a new documentary series about violent pornography and “rough sex”.

The former Love Island presenter, who was succeeded by Maya Jama after stepping down last summer, will host three new documentaries being produced for ITVX, The Sun reports.

An insider revealed that the show will examine topics such as incel culture and violence against women.

“Rough sex is a subject that taps into the grey areas that come with certain behaviours and how we navigate them,” they told the publication.

“We’re a society which is increasingly exposed to violence via the internet and that can lead to problems when that manifests itself in real life.

“As in so many similar situations, that often means women bear the brunt of those problems, which is what Laura will be looking at in the doc.”

It comes after ITV bosses confirmed that the Bray native is the face of the station's latest lifestyle and entertainment series debuting on ITV1 and ITVX this spring.

And while the show’s name and premise have not yet been revealed, it will see Laura interview a “compelling combination” of celebrity guests and host topical chats on Sunday mornings.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV and ITVX, said that Laura was the perfect pick for the role, as producers were on the hunt for presenters “who bring energy and flair to our weekend schedules” to “give viewers that perfect weekend wakeup call”.

Laura is due to take on her new roles after serving as the face of Love Island for three seasons before stepping down last year.

She announced her departure from the hit dating show last August, stating that she found “certain elements of the show" to be “very difficult.”

Speaking to Psychologies Magazine earlier this year, Laura said that she loved working on Love Island, but struggled with the impartial nature of hosting duties, especially when it came to supporting contestants on the show.

“There was only so much I can do as a host – I couldn’t support them or not support them. I couldn’t say anything,” she said.

“So you kind of have to go quiet, and that was hard for me because I like to be able to have those conversations.

“If I could [have done] things the way I wanted to, I’d probably still be doing it.”