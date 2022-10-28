Laura Whitmore still ‘gripped’ by Love Island despite quitting show

As a ‘huge fan,’ Laura revealed she won’t be letting go if Love Island quite yet.

Laura Whitmore has revealed she can’t let go of Love Island that easily, swearing she is still “gripped” by the drama.

The Bray native shocked fans whens she stepped down as host of the reality show this year due to “new conflicting projects”.

Speaking on Lorraine today, Laura said she still has a whole lot of love for Love Island – despite quitting.

"I’m a huge fan of Love Island,” the Irish star said.

"I’m always gripped. It’s always there; otherwise what can you talk about?”

Laura was replaced by radio presenter Maya Jama as Love Island host and it’s clear the pair have no bad blood.

“Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab,” Laura said on Instagram in response to the announcement.

It was announced in August that Laura was hanging up her boots as Love Island host after three seasons.

She took over presenting duties from the late Caroline Flack in 2020 for the series’ first ever Winter Love Island.

Sharing news of her departure on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”