Laura Whitmore ‘so delighted’ for Love Island replacement Maya Jama

Laura Whitmore has responded to news that Maya Jama will replace her as Love Island host.

ITV confirmed today that Jama (28) would take over from the Irish presenter for the next series of the hit reality show just weeks after Whitmore announced that she was stepping down from the role.

Love Island’s official Instagram account announced the news earlier today with a clip of Jama showing off her branded water bottle and suitcase, writing: “Okay, the rumours are true. Say hey to your brand-new Love Island host Maya Jama!”

And ex-host Whitmore shared her love in the comments section, leaving a red heart emoji accompanied by the words: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab xx”

The Bray native announced in August that she was hanging up her boots as Love Island host after three seasons.

She took over presenting duties from the late Caroline Flack in 2020 for the series’ first ever Winter Love Island.

Sharing news of her departure on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”