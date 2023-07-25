Laura Whitmore reveals she was stalked in chilling new documentary

"I had an incident, and at the time, I was told, 'It's just part of the world you live in; that's the job you do,' and it was common to have to deal with it."

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore opens up about being a victim of stalking in a new hard hitting documentary series.

The broadcaster will return to her journalistic background to produce and star in a series of documentaries exploring violent sex, cyber stalking and the incel movement.

The 38-year-old is most famous for appearing on shows such as Love Island, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Juice, but her upcoming TV series is a new departure.

Before going into the world of entertainment, Laura studied journalism in DCU and worked in a newsroom at the beginning of her career.

Now her goal for the series is to explore topics that she feels are important and “worth” it.

Speaking with the BBC, she admits to have been a victim of stalking herself in the cyber stalking episode of the documentary.

"I had an incident, and at the time, I was told, 'It's just part of the world you live in; that's the job you do,' and it was common to have to deal with it."

"We are a lot more vulnerable than we know," she says.

"People have access to us in a way I couldn't possibly understand beforehand.”

"It's not just stalking someone hiding in the bushes outside your house, this is ex-partners still having control over the Alexa in the house and the heating, and ordering pizza in the middle of the night,” she told the BBC.

The three part series, Laura Whitmore Investigates, was initially intended to be a documentary about incels - young men describing themselves as "involuntarily celibate", who hold misogynistic beliefs, with some showing acts of violence. Then this idea soon became two more episodes on cyber stalking and violent sex.

Bray native Laura is looking forward to offering a fresh perspective, saying: "I think it hasn't really been looked at this way, from a female who is known probably from a more entertainment, glitzy side.”

“Although I've worked on things that might have a fluffy façade, I've always dealt with dark situations - we all do in life.”

"I came into this to try, as much as I could, to be without prejudice - a blank canvas - because they're not necessarily my stories," she said.

"I'm a female in her 30s who has definitely dealt with misogyny - but not to the extremes that a lot of women and men who I talk to.

"One thing I've learned over my career is that you need to question things you're not okay with and don't understand. And you can completely change your mind."

The Irish-born celebrity also admits she had an unexpected response after she met an incel in the US in the social media community, for the documentary series.

"I was really surprised... he was wearing a mask - that could be quite an intimidating situation,” she recalls.

"And then l left feeling sorry for the man I've interviewed. That wasn't expected.”

"This was a man who from a young age needed help and never got it."

Meanwhile, the episode which tells a story of violent sex will show Laura attending a BDSM class workshop and a pornographic film shoot, as she explores modern and liberal ways of sex and consent.

"I grew up in Catholic Ireland and went to a convent school, and you didn't really talk about sex, and were kind of a bit embarrassed.”

"There's so much more conversation around the importance of consent than I thought, when it comes to talking about what we are okay with - and not okay with,” she said.

Laura Whitmore Investigates is available to stream on ITVX from 27 July.