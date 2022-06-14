Laura Whitmore reveals Love Island villa 'stinks' of body odour

The Irish presenter said that the “grim” stench builds up after eight weeks of messy singletons living together

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has revealed that the villa “stinks” like Lynx Africa and body odour.

The Irish presenter said that the “grim” stench builds up after eight weeks of messy singletons living together in the sweaty Majorcan climate.

“It smells so bad. If you think about it – that amount of people, about 40 or 50 Islanders go through it the whole summer,” she said.

“It starts off with about 10 or 12 and then more keep going in. And they’re like 18-year-olds. The carpet, the fake tan, the make-up, the BO... it stinks!

“It smells like Lynx Africa, you know when they try to cover the BO? That’s what it smells like. It’s when you walk in and you think it’s all glitzy.

“But as soon as they left and the final happened, my friends came to watch the show and we went in there. We had a proper little rummage around and it was grim!”

But while Laura partly blames the smelly villa on the girls’ fake tan obsession, one of last year’s contestants admitted that this is far from the truth.

Fan-favourite finalist Chloe Burrows revealed that the girls were in fact on a fake tan ban while on the show.

During an interview with KISS Fresh, the 26-year-old told of the beauty items she wished she could have brought with her into the villa – including fake tan and eyelash extensions.

“I was in for a right shock when I went in that villa cause I’m fake tan and eyelash ’til I die and went in there and [the producers] were like ‘Yeah, you’re not allowed fake tan because of the bedsheets.’

“Cause obviously imagine that on TV – you can see bright pink stains everywhere from where I’ve been laying.”

Meanwhile, strict Covid procedures at the time meant that the girls had to go without voluminous lashes in 2021.

“Mine had all fallen out, so I had no lashes!” Chloe laughed.

“I remember that first morning, I got up, and you have to go and do your beach hut and then I walked back into the dressing room and then I was like ‘Right, I’m gonna make myself look really fit and go and stick it on these boys.’

“But then [the producers] were like ‘Right, go downstairs now.’

“So I’ve gone downstairs, not brushed my teeth, not brushed my hair, no lashes, pulling boys for chats.”

Chloe was a runner-up in last year’s grand final with her now-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran, while Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners and scooped up the £50,000 prize.

As for Love Island 2022, things are finally starting to heat up in the villa as Monday night saw the first dumping of the series.

Lounge host Afia Tonkmor (25) was brutally dumped from the show while two new boys are set to shake things up in paradise this week.