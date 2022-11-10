Laura Whitmore leads tributes to Caroline Flack on ‘heavenly’ 43rd birthday

The presenter died in February 2020 at the age of 40.

Caroline Flack (L) and Laura Whitmore at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss)

Laura Whitmore led the tributes to the late Caroline Flack yesterday on what would have been her 43rd birthday.

The presenter died in February 2020 at the age of 40.

Bray native Laura, who replaced Flack as Love Island host that year, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message about her pal.

Posting a throwback photo of the pair, she wrote: “Happy heavenly birthday Flack” before adding a heart emoji.

Laura’s husband and Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling, also paid tribute to Flack on social media with a silly snap of the duo.

“Happy Birthday friend. Thinking of you today x" he wrote.

And Olly Murs shared some clips from his time presenting The X Factor and its spinoff show The Xtra Factor with Flack.

The pair looked overjoyed in the videos as they boogied away to the music on the shows.

Olly captioned the post: “If the music was on we was dancing! Happy birthday caz x”

Fans took to social media to remember Flack on her birthday, with many sharing messages about spreading kindness.

“Thinking of Caroline Flack and her family and friends on what would have been her 43rd birthday. Always Be Kind,” All On The Board, sharing a photo of a London Underground service information board dedicated to the late presenter.

The board read: “Happy heavenly birthday Caroline Flack. May you be happy in paradise above; sometimes no words can be spoken to fix hearts that are broken but we hope you’ve found eternal peace on a Love Island in the sky, surrounded by love.

“Beautiful with an infectious laugh and an amazing smile, a hostess with the X Factor and something Xtra with an inimitable style, from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Now! to Love Island: Aftersun.

“You provided so much fun on TV; a Strictly Come Dancing champion who lit up the ballroom floor and shone so bright, may you be Dancing With the Stars up in heaven tonight, where nothing can hurt you anymore and you can truly be free.”