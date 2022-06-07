Laura Whitmore hits back at claims she is 'too old' and 'dull' to host Love Island

The Bray-born presenter says people focus on her wages because she is a woman

Laura Whitmore has taken to Instagram to address trolls who have branded her too "old" and "boring" to host ITV's Love Island.

The Bray-born presenter shared a short clip where she addressed nasty criticisms she regularly receives on social media.

Laura (37), who is married to the show's narrator Iain Sterling, wrote: "Shall we get this out of the way, then we can enjoy the juicy bits! See ya Monday."

At the start of the video, she wrote: "Shall we chat Love Island? These are all actual things that have been written or said."

Laura Whitmore addressed critics on Instagram

Laura started with a comment that said: "I think its ridiculous that Laura flies back and forth - send the guests there!

Her response was: "The villa is Mallorca and Aftersun is London. This is the situation for any host, always has been. I have it in my contract to offset carbon emissions."

"But at the moment flying me back is more efficient than bringing out new guests and audience every week. I have it in my contract to offset my carbon footprint."

Screenshot from Laura Whitmore's Instagram post

Laura also addresses claims she is being paid a fortune to host the popular dating show, highlighting one online comment which said: "Laura has the easiest job on the telly! She gets paid £50k a minute. It's an outrage!"

The Irish TV host claims her husband's Love Island wages do not receive the same attention as hers.

"'Firstly, Iain has never had attention on money he earns. Why don't we like women earning money?"

She added: "I b****y wish I earned what was written in the press! I only get paid on days I work."

Laura also highlighted a call for her to be 'sacked' saying 'she's never in there!' replying: "Producers can mix up when I go in as a surprise."

Laura Whitmore

Laura then shared the hurtful comment: "She's so boring. Why doesn't she ask more? What's with all the pauses!?"

Laura responds: "Drama baby! If I wasn't on hosting duties with time limits I would be having full on banter.

Finally she addressed the comment "you're too old for Love Island you have a child now" saying: 'I don't plan to date the Love Islanders. I am the HOST. Age means experience and it's a privilege."