Laura Whitmore hits back after fans claim she ‘embarrassed’ Love Island contestant

Rapper Remi Lambert appeared on Love Island: Aftersun last night to chat about his short-lived time in the villa.

Laura Whitmore has responded to backlash after she “embarrassed” a contestant on Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

Remi Lambert (22) was sent packing when Indiyah was forced to choose between him and Ikenna during a dramatic recoupling on Friday.

The rapper appeared on Love Island: Aftersun, a spin-off reality talk show also hosted by Laura Whitmore, last night to chat about his short-lived time in the villa.

And, after an impromptu performance in front of the other Islanders last week, Remi was asked by Laura to spit some bars for the audience to enjoy.

But some viewers were unhappy that the Irishwoman “really embarrassed” Remi by asking him to rap, with some deeming it “irresponsible” and “just messed up."

One fan took to social media to air out her concerns, writing: “Hope #LoveIsland supports Remi He looked broken on #Loveislandaftersun Asking him to rap was done in bad faith and to humiliate. I thought @thewhitmore & crew were supposed to ‘BE KIND.’”

Laura was keen to clear her name and insisted that Remi was just nervous to perform on TV.

She replied: “Remi is a rapper and asked in good faith in advance if he’d rap and prepare something which he did. Live telly is nerve wrecking, believe me, so maybe he was a bit nervous but he deserved to have his time. Also I want to make Remi and Afia happen!”

But others continued to criticise the host for encouraging Remi to rap and pressing him in his exit interview when he was “clearly not happy”.

“The fact Laura saw this man falling into a depressive episode live on national TV and asked him to rap is so crazy,” one person wrote.

Another said: “That interview made me feel so sad for him.”

Someone else added: “Laura did Remi DIRTY asking him to rap.”

“Laura Whitmore should not have put Remi on the spot like that when he was clearly disappointed and sad. That was hard to watch,” a third penned.

Last night’s episode of Love Island saw new girl Danica switch things up when she decided to couple up with Luca – who had been happily cracking on with Gemma before this - after getting first pick of the boys.

After being caught off guard, Gemma had to think on her feet and choose a different boy, landing on Italian stallion Davide while Luca looked visibly upset about the entire situation.

Meanwhile, Paige chose rugby boy Jacques, who admitted last night that he’s been eyeing up Danica.

“Danica’s getting prettier by the day, for me. Like, if my head’s straight now it’s probably a bit like that,” he said in the Beach Hut, tilting his head to the side.

“Yeah, but it’s not fully turning. Not yet.”

