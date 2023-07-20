Laura Whitmore devastated as photographer pal dies following stage four cancer battle

James Scott ‘Jay’ McLaughlin, passed away on Wednesday evening.

Laura Whitmore has shared her heartbreak after losing a close friend to cancer.

The former Love Island host’s photographer pal, James Scott ‘Jay’ McLaughlin, passed away on Wednesday evening.

He had been suffering from stage four cancer affecting his bowels, liver, and lungs.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Laura shared a series of photos to pay tribute to her late friend – including photos that he had taken of the Bray native in the past.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Sadly we have lost Jay. We had been preparing ourselves for the worst but you never fully comprehend it.

“He’s been part of and taken photos of so many stages of my life - shoots, BTS, headshots, birthdays.. not to mention our shared love of Star Wars.

“I know he was in a lot of pain near the end so I hope he is free of the restraints that his body had on him.

“Rest in power, he was a force who I am eternally grateful to have known,” she added.

Fans and friends extended their condolences to the presenter in the comments section.

Singer Alexandra Burke wrote: “He was so special. Heartbroken he’s gone”.

Kate Robbins penned: “So sorry for your loss, Laura. Despite the inevitability it doesn’t stop the feeling that the floor beneath you has been removed.

“I was touched looking at his raw and honest posts about his cancer. I don’t want to use the word battle as it affords some sort of heroic majesty to this vile disease. Sending love to all his family and friends.”

Former X Factor star Diana Vickers added: “Oh my goodness this is heartbreaking news️. Sending so much love”.

And talent manager Kirsty Walton said: “Can’t believe it still- he was so loved and will be so very missed. I will always love the first shoot we did together... fun times. Sending hugs”.