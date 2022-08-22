Laura Whitmore announces she’s stepping down as Love Island host
Laura Whitmore has announced she is stepping down from her role as host of ITV’s Love Island.
The 37-year-old has presented the popular dating programme, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.
Sharing the news on her Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.
“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.
“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”
Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.
“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”
