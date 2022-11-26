Laura Whitmore and Niall Horan tipped to replace David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent
He had a ten-year run on the talent show and betters are already anticipating who should take his place.
The bets are on for David Walliams’ replacement as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, with Irish stars Laura Whitmore and Niall Horan in the running.
The star has not yet announced his departure though after rumours of his use of derogatory comments made waves, punters believe his exit is imminent.
The comedian is under fire for allegedly describing an elderly contestant as a “c***” and making sexual remarks against another hopeful.
Walliams has since apologised for the comments made during breaks in filming.
He had a ten-year run on the talent show and betters are already anticipating who should take his place.
Read more
Early favourite Iain Sterling is tipped to take on the task at 4/1 odds, with his wife Laura Whitmore sitting at 8/1.
One Direction star Niall Horan is chalked up at 12/1 while other Irish stars like Ronan Keating is at 14/1 and Maura Higgins is a distant 20/1.
“Irish talent continues to shine in the UK with rumours swirling around that some leading Irish stars may take David Walliams’ seat on the iconic BGT judging panel,” said Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes.
"Laura Whitmore or Ronan Keating could add some Irish charm to the show but it is early days and who knows what could happen in the unpredictable world of BGT.”
Comedians Mo Gilligan, Axel Blake and Joe Lycett are sitting high on the rankings to take over from funny man Walliams.
All are pegged at 6/1 odds.
Matt Hancock is a far-out guess at 50/1 odds, sitting at the bottom of the betting table with Piers Morgan at 33/1 and Niall Horan’s bandmate Liam Payne at 25/1.
It is unclear whether David Walliams will return for the next series of the show or whether one of his expected replacements will get the gig.
"It's still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year's show. No decision, though, has been made as yet,” a source told MailOnline.
Head judge and brains behind BGT and The X-Factor Simon Cowell also failed to confirm Walliams’ return.
In a conversation with the Daily Star, the music mogul said:
"For me the most important thing is the talent. It’s always about that. If you don’t have great talent, you don’t have a show. That’s all I care about.”
Walliams apologised profusely in the aftermath of the allegations.
"I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming,” he said.
"These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared.
"Nevertheless, I am sorry."
Today's Headlines
warnings | Irish people warned about risks of going to Turkey for weight-loss procedures as third person dies
fast man | Sinn Féin TD – who told Dáil of his long-Covid struggles – runs marathon in three-and-a-half hours
thin man | Ryan Tubridy is the Wonderful Wizard as The Late Late Show’s ‘Oz’ themed extravaganza blows them away
red sale | Premier League has no plans to block Saudi swoop for Liverpool and Manchester United
'Haven't gone away' | Dissident mural showing snowman pressing bomb trigger is condemned by DUP
star-studded | Dublin’s social elite snapped kicking off silly season at glam festive event
boozy break | Woman (25) fined for drinking and smoking in unlocked caravan in holiday town
heart warming | Toy Show guest Catriona Kalogeraki gets a surprise message from Emma Watson
running costs | Revealed: How Kinahan pal Raffaele Imperiale blew €7m in ‘expenses’ in just three months
Regency trial | Watch: Jonathan Dowdall and Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s bugged conversation transcribed