Late Late host Ryan Tubridy sends heart warming message to his mum after accident

“I love you very much and I hope you’re doing okay because you’re more important than all these things.”

Ryan Tubridy with mum Catherine at the launch of his book JFK in Ireland back in 2010. (Image: Arthur Carron/Collins)

Ryan Tubridy has taken to the airwaves on RTÉ Radio to wish his beloved mum well as she recovers from a fall.

The broadcaster revealed his mother Catherine will miss his final episode of Late Late on May 26, as well as his 50th birthday on May 28.

“She’s doing great and thank you to all the beautiful and wonderful people looking after her,” Ryan said.

The Late Late show host sent a special message to Catherine who he knew was listening in.

“She’s in great hands. She’s going to miss my little birthday gathering with my family, but that’s okay,” Ryan said.

“We’ll bring the cake into her. No candles, but I want to wish her well if you’re listening in this morning mum, which I know you are.

“I love you very much and I hope you’re doing okay because you’re more important than all these things.”

“Sorry about bringing my family into the show this morning, but happy recovery is what I’m trying to say.”

Ryan is set to host his final episode of The Late Late next Friday, after 14 years in the hot seat.

Patrick Kielty is the current bookies’ favourite to take over the running of the show.

Former host Pat Kenny recently gave his thoughts on a possible female presenter and the difficulties that women face in the public eye.

Mr Kenny spoke in light of the news that three high profile presenters had removed themselves from the running, including favourite Claire Byrne.

Pat Kenny

“For a woman it’s always more difficult,” Pat said.

“The guy sticks on a suit and a shirt. He can wear the same suit week-in, week-out — nobody gives a damn. A woman comes on and I don’t know if men even comment, but most women will comment: ‘Look at the state of her. What is she wearing?’ It’s not fair but that’s the way it is.

“You can’t make the female the butt of the joke. And it’s your job, as host, often to be the butt of the joke. The show would have to take a different approach, the woman would have to dominate and decide what she wanted it to be.

“And, as I say, I don’t underestimate the difficulties, including the stupid thing of fashion. But it’s true,” Pat said.