Late Late host Ryan Tubridy has an impersonator on social media

The account ‘Private_instatubridy07’ is pretending to be the RTÉ star.

RTÉ talk show host Ryan Tubridy has warned his followers on Instagram to be wary about a fake account which is purporting to be him.

The Late Late Show host took to social media to share a screenshot of the fake online profile, Private_instatubridy07, which has 1.4k followers and made 58 posts pretending to be Ryan.

“If anyone receives a message from this fake account, please ignore. Working on getting it removed,” Ryan said.

For many celebrities and businesses, fake social media accounts claiming to be them can be an issue, especially if the culprits are attempting to scam people.

Una Healy also flagged that there's a fake account pretending to be her and has reportedly made numerous attempts to bring the profile down.

Una shared the fake account on her Instagram page in March, when she wrote:

'Please @instagram remove this fake account that is pretending to be me and trying to scam people. I've reported it so many times now. It is FAKE.'

The Instastory also included a screenshot of the fake page, which included a number of pictures also featured on her actual account, and it had already amassed more than a thousand followers.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram teem with bogus celebrity accounts set up to deceive devoted fans. Scammers reach out to the real star’s followers, asking for money under a variety of pretexts:

Donations to charity, exclusive tickets to private concerts or meet-and-greets are some of the pretend offers made.

Investment opportunities, often a cryptocurrency deal purporting to come from a famous business mogul or big prize giveaways are also commonplace.

Twitter is reportedly struggling to keep up with impersonator accounts following new a recent revamp of the platform's verification system.

Users have noticed a wave of accounts easily being able to impersonate celebrities by changing the name on their account and paying to get a blue tick next to it.

For example, Twitter user @nlntendodoofus was able to change their account name to 'Nintendo of America' and get a blue tick to make it look official.

Before being suspended, the fake Nintendo account tweeted an image of the Japanese firm's mascot Mario with its middle finger up.

Le Bron James, Donald Trump and George Bush have all had trouble with fake profiles, to name but a few.

There are a number of warning signs to watch out for with fake accounts:

A social media post or direct message from a seemingly celebrity-affiliated account soliciting money for a charitable donation or promising a big prize.

The messages often ask for payment by gift card, prepaid debit card or wire transfer. The accounts usually have little activity and few followers.

The account holder’s name is expected to be spelled wrong, like “Jeniffer Lopez,” or has unusual punctuation, such as “Will.Smith.TV.”