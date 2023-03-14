Late First Dates TV star Jordan Dunbar’s organs donated to save lives

Albert Murphy said his son “did a lot for others” and by becoming an organ donor, he is continuing to make a difference.

Albert Murphy, the father of First Date’s Ireland star Jordan Dunbar, said he is “so proud” that his son’s organs will be used to help others.

Jordan Dunbar died unexpectedly last week and his funeral was held in his native Donnaghmede, north Dublin, on Saturday morning.

Mourners at the funeral were asked to wear bright colours to his “celebrate Jordan’s life”, while donations to the suicide prevention charity Pieta House were encouraged in lieu of flowers.

“He donated his organs for other families,” Albert Murphy said.

“That makes me so proud as his father and all his relations and friends we’re so proud of him too. We’re also going to give all the donations from the funeral to Pieta House, and Jordan would have loved that I think.”

Jordan Dunbar was on First Dates Ireland in 2017 and appeared as a presenter on RTÉ’s My Yellow Brick Road in 2019.

Noel Sutton and Jordan Dunbar at the launch of the RTÉ show My Yellow Brick Road

He also worked in a number of salons in the capital over the years and was a recognisable face around town.

He had taken up a new role in An Post recently and his co-workers told his father that Jordan made a “big impact in his short time there”.

"He would go into work a half hour early if things were busy and he wouldn’t ask for overtime, he’d just do it to try and help and that’s just the way he was,” Mr Murphy said.

Mourners at his funeral heard how Jordan used his appearance on My Yellow Brick Roadto try and help others, and his father echoed these sentiments saying he tried to make a difference “even when he was struggling to deal with personal issues”.

Jordan was predeceased by his mother Sharon who died in 2015 and who was his “best friend”.

Mr Murphy said he wanted to thank the “special girls” that Jordan was closest with and who helped “get him through the funeral”.

He also thanked Jerry Nolan who helped with the funeral arrangements, staff at An Post who came to visit Jordan in hospital and a neighbour named Clodagh who has been checking on him since his son’s death.

"If you look on rip.ie you can see the comments from all the people the Jordan touched. He even made an impact on people on the bus in the morning,” Mr Murphy added.

"He was just that sort of chap. We love him and we’re going to miss him.”