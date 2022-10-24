Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan reveals he sang backup for Westlife in youth choir

“I was in a stage school and I got grouped in with a load of kids.”

He was just 17 when he started out in a band with his pals, and 17 years later Steve Garrigan of Kodaline is still counting his blessings to be making a living from music in the super league.

“To be honest, I still have to pinch myself sometimes if ever it gets tough on the road touring, or a show goes wrong or something like that. I have to remind myself to just stay calm and not let it get to me because we are very lucky to be doing what we are doing,”

Steve tells the Sunday World as Kodaline last weekend released a live album called Our Roots Run Deep, which is filled with their fans’ favourite songs.

At 34, Steve has already spent half of his life in music. “Anybody that gets the chance to make their living doing something in life that they absolutely love are very lucky people, and it’s important to remember that.”

The songwriter and singer has seen many changes in the music industry through the years. “When we started it was YouTube, and even YouTube was kind of new. There was no Spotify. I remember us going into the Spotify offices in Amsterdam when we were releasing our first record and it was a tiny little start up. Back then, we didn’t think it would become as big as it did.

“Now everything is Spotify, and Instagram also came along and TikTok has kind of taken over. We did come from the internet because our first song, All I Want, went viral in a way. It became a really big song for us.

“The music industry is constantly changing, but I love music and I love songwriting and I don’t think I could stop doing it. Even if I had a normal job I’d probably be still coming home and writing songs. It’s good to be creative and it’s therapeutic in a way, plus it’s fun as well.”

Pop mogul Louis Walsh is a huge fan of Garrigan as a songwriter and he recently persuaded Steve to co-write songs and work in the recording studio with his new boyband, Next In Line.

“Louis is a great guy and it’s quite humbling that he likes my music,” he says.

“I knew of Louis as a kid growing up and he has achieved so much in the industry. So getting a call from him about music, or getting asked to work on stuff for him, is really cool.

“Not many people know this, but when I was a kid I sang in a choir on one of Westlife’s first TV performances. I was in a stage school and I got grouped in with a load of kids.

"I really respect Louis, so when he asked me to write for Next In Line I took the opportunity. I worked with the guys on some songs in London and they are really talented. They have great voices and are nice lands, and I had a lot of fun doing it.”

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the release of their first album and Garrigan says that Kodaline are still a tight unit.

“We’ve had our ups and downs and ins and outs and everything else in between like anybody else, but we are a family essentially, a very dysfunctional family,” Steve laughs.

“I suppose because we’ve been caught up in our own little bubble since we were teenagers, it has helped to keep ourselves grounded. We know how to push each other’s buttons and we know when not to. We give each other space and I suppose that just comes with time.

"It’s probably like a marriage, although I’m not married so I don’t really know. I’m in a long-term relationship and very happy.

“Even though there have been disagreements in the band, the music always wins out and that’s the main thing.”

