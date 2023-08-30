Kin viewers in Australia request subtitles for ‘hard to follow’ Irish accents

“Between the gangland mumbling and the accents, it is hard to work out what nefarious activities they’re up to next.”

Kin viewers in Australia have admitted that they need subtitles to understand the Irish accents when watching the RTÉ series.

The crime drama, which is set in Dublin and follows the infamous Kinsella family’s criminal activity, is a trending show on streaming services Down Under at the moment.

However, some Aussies have been struggling to understand the “strong” Dublin accents used by Irish cast members like Aidan Gillen, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Clare Dunne.

“Watched four episodes and love it. But hard to follow with the strong accents,” one viewer said.

Australian streaming company SBS On Demand even decided to subtitle Kin for audiences in Oz to help them along the way, but uproar ensued when the closed captions disappeared from episodes later in the season.

One annoyed viewer wrote online: “What’s going wrong w the subtitles on Kin? They seem to either load a few days later or not at all. Between the gangland mumbling and the accents, it is hard to work out what nefarious activities they’re up to next.”

Another asked: “I’m enjoying Kin but why are there no subtitles available for episode 5?”

While someone else fumed: “I love this show but why are there subtitles on just three episodes?”

But they received an answer from another fan, who said: “We got the subtitles back. It’s worth persisting with it.”

Kin is currently the eighth most streamed show in Australia, just behind Steve Martin’s Disney+ comedy Only Murders In The Building, and ahead of legal comedy Fisk.

The show has left Australian-based critics impressed too, with one writing: “Not only does Kin boast a 100pc Rotten Tomatoes score, captivating storylines and an exquisite script that embraces silences and gestures as fiercely as it crafts dialogue, it boasts a cast that can whittle every ounce of cleverness and emotion from the story.”

The critic also hailed Aidan Gillen and Ciaran Hinds for their performances in the show.

“Gillen delivers an unrivalled portrayal of the patriarchal crime boss.

"So riveting are the scenes between Aidan Gillen and fellow veteran actor Ciaran Hinds, as Frank Kinsella and mob boss Eamon Cunningham, that I rewound and re-watched.

“The silences are electric, laden with unspoken threats. The facial gestures speak volumes.”