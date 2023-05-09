Kin star Francis Magee pictured filming season 2 of The Tourist in Dublin

Francis Magee though has been sighted on several occasion in recent weeks and this is the first time he can publicly be seen

He was seen by over half a million viewers on Sunday night having his character Bren Kinsella whacked in Kin but now actor Francis Magee is back shooting a different TV series in Dublin.

Our exclusive picture shows him on the set of season two of The Tourist.

Jamie Dornan also stars in the drama, but despite nearly three weeks of filming the northerner has only been spotted once on set.

Francis Magee though has been sighted on several occasion in recent weeks and this is the first time he can publicly be seen..

He was spotted shooting scenes for the new series in the St Theresa’s Gardens flat complex in south inner city Dublin on Friday, with several Garda officers keeping watch.

Our latest picture shows him again on set.

Bren Kinsella, played by Francis Magee — © Steffan Hill

Magee is best known to RTÉ viewers as menacing Bren Kinsella, who was shot in the head by his brother Frank in the closing moments of the finale.

The previous week Bren was involved in worrying scenes in which he seemed to be grooming his granddaughter for his own sexual pleasure.

Although born in Dublin, Magee was raised in the Isle of Man. He speaks with an English accent has starred in the likes of Game of Thrones and EastEnders.

Australian actress Danielle MacDonald is one of the principle actors in the series and she was seen shooting scenes for the new series in Bray, Co. Wicklow with renowned Irish thespian Olwen Fouere.

Viewers of the first season of the gripping black comedy The Tourist saw Jamie’s Irish character and policewoman Helen Chambers (Danielle) become more and more smitten with each other and sharing a kiss.

As Helen and the Irishman fell for each other they became like peas in a pod.

Now it seems Helen has followed her Irish beau back to his home country, for reasons that are still unclear.

Jamie Dornan

Danielle (31) was born and raised in Sydney, but now lives in Los Angeles with a bunch of flatmates and pets.

She previously starred in American Horror Story: Roanoke as well as Patti Cake$.

Jamie turned 41 last month and has three kids with his wife Amelia Warner, who was previously married to Dubliner Colin Farrell for a short time.

Former model Jamie, who hails from Holywood, Co. Down, is perhaps best known for shedding his clothes as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, and also for playing a serial killer in The Fall TV series.

He recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for playing Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s biopic Belfast.

Their growing romance in The Tourist followed Helen’s marriage deteriorating due to her abusive husband.

Helen was based in a small town in the outback and was tasked with tracking down Jamie’s character, who had amnesia after losing his memory in a car accident.

Fans learned in flashbacks that the mystery Irishman had run-ins with criminality and had a violent past.