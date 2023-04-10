Kin star Emmett J Scanlan shares rare snap of baby girl to mark first Easter

The Irish actor and his wife Claire Cooper welcomed their second child, a little girl named Fiáin-Luna, back in November.

Kin star Emmett J Scanlan has shared a sweet snap with his baby daughter as they celebrated their first Easter weekend together.

The Irish actor and his wife Claire Cooper welcomed their second child, a little girl named Fiáin-Luna, back in November.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are also parents to two-year-old son, Ocean-Torin.

Taking to Instagram on Easter Sunday, Emmett posted a new photo of Fiáin-Luna to mark the occasion.

The tot looked adorable in an all-grey outfit paired with a knitted white hat with bunny ears as her proud dad smiled beside her.

He captioned the post: “Happy whatever you want it to be Day…. So long as it’s happy.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the cute family snap, with fellow actor Sharon Horgan writing: “That’s a great photo”.

“Look how she is looking at you. Happy Easter to you all,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Now that's a picture of happiness”.

While a third joked: “She looks at you the same way I look at cake”.

And someone else added: “Look at that baby’s happy face! A smile felt in the USA!”

The Peaky Blinders star announced that he had become a father once again last year with a gorgeous photo of his daughter grasping his finger, which he captioned: “3 days ago we met her…. #ScanClan”.

“Welcome home,” he added as he reshared the post to his Instagram story.

Actress Claire also shared a photo on her Instagram account, which showed her cuddling their "little blessing” in the hospital bed.

“Family complete,” she began. “Welcoming our little blessing… Fiáin-Luna Scanlan. Irish Gaelic pronounced ‘fee-awn’ which means ‘wild’ our very own wild moon has joined the family and we couldn’t be happier.”

She added: “She’s here... We waited a long time for you little one”.