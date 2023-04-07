Kin star Clare Dunne goes from crime boss to nun in new movie opposite Cillian Murphy

This will be the second production involving Matt Damon that Clare is linked to

KIN star Clare Dunne is teaming up with Cillian Murphy in a new movie the Peaky Blinders actor is filming in Co Wexford.

Insiders reveal to SundayWorld.com that Clare – who plays crime boss Amanda Kinsella in the hit RTÉ series – will play a nun in the Irish flick Small Things Like These.

This will be the second production involving Matt Damon that Clare is linked to – she spent part of 2020 playing Victoria alongside the Hollywood superstar when he made the medieval movie here.

Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company Artists Equity are reportedly making Small Things Like This, which is which is based on the novel by Wicklow author Claire Keegan.

Murphy has been spotted in Co Wexford making the film, which written by the same author of the book Foster which Oscar nominated An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was based upon.

The film also stars Emily Watson, Ciarán Hinds and young actor Ian O’Reilly, who featured in Moone Boy.

The book is set during the weeks leading up to Christmas 1985 in New Ross and concerns Bill Furlong, a coal merchant and family man faces into his busiest season – Murphy plays Furlong in the film.

Early one morning, while delivering an order to the local convent, Furlong makes a discovery which forces him to confront both his past and the complicit silences of a town controlled by the church.

The tome was shortlisted for the Booker prize and refers to a convent and a Magdalene Laundry.

The film again reunites Murphy (46) with writer and director Enda Walsh, with whom he first started working with as a teenager in 1996 with Disco Pigs. Walsh has written the screenplay for Small Things Like These, which is being directed by Tim Mielants and has a budget of around E5 million.

Murphy has had huge success in recent years as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, and has starred in Hollywood films such as 28 Days Later, A Quiet Place Part 11, The Dark Knight and Red Eye.

The Cork actor is married to long-time partner Yvonne McGuinness, whom he met while playing in a rock band in 1996.

The parents of two teenage sons having been living in Dublin for the past eight years, , having previously lived in London from 2001 to 2015.