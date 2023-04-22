Kin star Ben Carolan says soaring Dublin rent prices forced him to move to London

“I also wanted to move out of home and we know what Dublin is like for rent at the moment. It’s cheaper over here”

Kin star Ben Carolan says soaring rent prices in Dublin was the final straw which forced him to move to London.

The 23-year-old from Crumlin plays flame-haired killer Glen Wright in the hit RTÉ series.

Viewers have already seen him shoot dead Jamie Kinsella, while he was also involved in a terrifying assassination attempt in a restaurant when he tried to kill Michael Kinsella.

“I’m just over in London here trying to further my acting career,” Ben tells the Sunday World.

“I also wanted to move out of home and we know what Dublin is like for rent at the moment. It’s cheaper over here. I decided to branch out over here and further my acting career and further myself.​

“I’m auditioning quite a bit, it’s been quite hectic since I got here. I’m meetingwith people, casting directors and so on. I was in an episode of Casualty last week,

“I did that when I got here. I had to go to Cardiff to film that. I played an Irish Traveller and it was a lot of fun.

“I’m living in north west London. I moved over with a friend... You’d be blown away by the amount of people you’d meet over here. I feel very positive having moved over here.”

Ben is also surprised how he’s regularly stopped in London by Kin fans.

“I’m living in London for the last six months and I wasn’t expecting to get recognised as much over here but I do quite a bit. A lot of English people and also foreign people as it’s on Amazon,” he explains.

Last Sunday, we got to see Glen being urged by his mum to up the war against the Kinsella’s.

“Glen Wright, he is running on thin ice... I think his time might be running out, but he’s not going down without a fight... and he’s going to have another pop

“You can see where the strings are really being pulled from his perspective, where at home he’s being pressurised by his mam. It’s a family affair rather than just him on his own.

​“She is money hungry, whoever has the most money she’ll work with. It’s whoever has the most money kind of way and there’s a lot of money in their heads, whoever pays the most I suppose.

“Michael is a big fish and he’s so elusive. Then you have the likes of Viking and even Jimmy. I think he’d take a pop at any of them if he got the opportunity. Then you have the younger up and coming he doesn’t know about, the likes of Anthony.”

With three episodes left in this season Ben predicts we will see more of Glen.

“I don’t think he’s going to go away anytime soon unless he’s forced,” he says.

“Of course, he has a new dynamic now where his mam is making him do it and it’s not just off his own back, we’re getting to see that side of him as well. So, he has a lot to contemplate. It’s not just as simple as him going up and shooting someone, it’s also about where it’s coming from.

“I think that plays into his hands that no one expects it from him. He’s a young guy who’s a cold-blooded killer. We don’t know what happened his father, maybe he got killed. He has a few other siblings, but the weight is on his shoulders.

“He’s not going away without a fight, and especially with the character Bren being introduced. Francis McGee has been unbelievable so far. I can’t see him letting Glen Wright get off too easy.”

Glen’s first big acting role was in Sing Street, which was released in 2016.

Coming from Dublin 12, which was the seen of the infamous Crumlin/Drimnagh feud, he is accustomed to hearing about real life crime stories.

“When I was quite young my mam had me in drama classes for an hour a week in town with Helen Jordan and I learned the craft,” he recalls.

“With all that going on you learn to keep the head down. I think acting helped keep me out of trouble and away from it all. I suppose when you’re growing up you become accustomed to it. It’s on the news all the time.”

He laughs when asked about his red curly hair. “I’ve just always kept it long ever since Kin,” he notes. “It’s even longer now. One of my mates jokes that I’m a sniper’s dream. He is waiting for me to get taken out in Kin because he says ‘the head on you, how could they miss’.”