Kilkenny GAA star TJ Reid and influencer Niamh De Brun welcome first baby
The couple tied the knot last November, welcoming baby Harper on their first wedding anniversary.
Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid and influencer Niamh De Brun have announced the birth of their baby girl Harper.
The pair tied the knot last November, welcoming their daughter on their first wedding anniversary.
“A love like no other...” said Niamh on Instagram. “Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz."
TJ posted an adorable photo of him taking his little girl home for the first time, captioning the black and white snap: “This should be fun.
"Harper Mary Reid born 20/11/2022 at 7.10 pounds.
"Mammy Niamh and Baby are home and in great health. Looking forward to this amazing new journey with our little girl.
In the lead up to the arrival of Harper, TJ told RSVP Live: “I was gobsmacked and over the moon. It was a special moment for us, and it was very emotional as well.
"It was something we were trying for and finding out the good news is something I will treasure,” he said.
Read more
"Niamh made that moment romantic for us as well."
The former Miss Ireland boasts almost 70k followers, who have flocked to her Instagram to congratulate the couple.
Niamh and TJ has announced they were expecting in June, sharing a beautiful black and white photo with the caption: “You + me = 3.
"We feel incredibly blessed.”
The new mum has been very open about her pregnancy journey on her Instagram, recently sharing how the pair were “celebrating another milestone."
"Starting our forever home,” standing on a construction site, the duo grinned as Niamh revealed “renovations and extension underway.”
The former hurler of the year married the one-time Miss Kilkenny at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare, County Limerick last November.
In keeping with GAA tradition, the couple received a guard of honour from Reid’s teammates after the wedding ceremony.
The couple have been together for almost seven years and Reid proposed to his now wife in Cobh, County Cork in March 2019.
Reid is one of the country’s best-known hurlers – having won seven All-Ireland senior inter county medals as well as numerous club honours – and runs his own gyms in Kilkenny and Galway.
