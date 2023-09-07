Kiera Dignam signs record deal just weeks after dad Christy's death

Kiera is set to release her first album later this year.

Christy Dignam’s daughter Kiera has revealed that she’s signed a record deal just weeks after her dad’s death.

The Aslan frontman died at his home in June aged 63 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Kiera, who is set to release her first album later this year, is following in her father’s footsteps and has signed a contract after years of “gigging in toilets” with her husband Darren Moran.

Sharing a photo of herself signing the deal alongside a photo of her beloved dad and a celebratory bottle of champagne, Kiera told her Instagram followers all about the exciting news.

"After 23 years of singing, 15 years of myself and Darren gigging in toilets to building the band and playing great venues, the album three years in the making with all the delays and hold ups, today I signed with a record label.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us from day one and up until now."

She added: "I'm so grateful to everyone who has come to gigs over the years and supported us and continue to, thank you. I need a minute."

Fans were delighted by Kiera’s milestone achievement and rushed to her comments section to send on congratulatory messages.

One person wrote: “Congrats on your fantastic achievement”.

Another said: “Congratulations kiera I’m sure ur dad is shining down on u with pride”.

Someone else added: “Well deserved,your Da would be so proud”.

While a fourth chimed in: “Aw wow Kiera, that’s just amazing! Well done, your Dad is definitely looking down on you and would be so proud like no doubt your Mam and all the family are. This is just fantastic, enjoy every min of your celebrations”.

Kiera previously shared how she got to play her upcoming album for her dad before he passed away this summer.

Speaking on Ireland AM in July, she said: "So I have my album ready to go which was a big thing for me, I wanted it ready. I wanted him to be able to listen to it before he passed and he did.

"So I kind of know the tracks that he likes and we never agreed on anything - it was kind of like I liked one thing and he liked another thing.

"But I was like I'm going to win obviously, well I have the say now, he can't really do much about it now, even if it's a song he doesn't like!"