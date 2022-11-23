Kerry Katona’s fiancé offered ‘a key of coke’ on Dublin flight

“On the f***ing plane. It’s easier to have a line of coke on the plane than a cigarette. What the f**k is that about?”

Kerry Katona has revealed her husband-to-be was offered cocaine while they were on a plane from Dublin.

The former Atomic Kitten star (42) told listeners of her Wheel of Misfortune podcast that “s***faced” Irish men asked her partner Ryan Mahoney (33) if he wanted “a key of coke”.

Kerry was returning home from her daughter Molly’s 21st birthday party with Ryan and daughters DJ (8) and Heidi (15) when the proposition was made.

“Heidi and DJ sat on one side, that’s where they wanted to sit — bear in mind Heidi is 15 — and me and Ryan sat the other side with this guy next to us.

“I was fast asleep because I was so hungover. Our flight got delayed...and all these Irish men were absolutely s***faced,” she said.

“We got off the plane and Ryan goes ‘you’ll never guess what that guy did?’

“He started talking to Ryan... On the plane, put his hands down his pants, from under his balls, and offered Ryan a key of coke.

“On the f***ing plane. It’s easier to have a line of coke on the plane than a cigarette. What the f**k is that about?”

Kerry said she “couldn’t get over it”.

"I’d s*** myself going through airport security, and he just pulled it out from under his balls.

"Ryan goes ‘no, I’m alright thanks mate’.

“How mad is that? Good job my two kids could not see.”

Kerry shares daughter Molly (21) with former Westlife star Brian McFadden, the pair tied the knot in Co. Meath in 2002 and share two children together: Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue (19). The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later.

Molly’s parents reunited for the special 21st and were spotted dancing together as they celebrated their daughter’s milestone.

After the party, Kerry wrote about the night’s festivities, saying: “It’s been soooo much fun but my god never thought I’d say this but my girls can’t half out drink me.”

Brian also paid tribute to his eldest daughter on her birthday, sharing how “bloody proud” he is of her.

Molly recently graduated from Trinity College, having moved to Ireland in part to escape the rages of her ex husband George Kay.

"It was good for her education at the time, but I know George played a part in that, Molly gave me a look of weakness that I will never, ever forget,” she told The Mirror.

"One million percent, I live with that guilt every day but I think she did the right thing moving over there.

“I know deep down that seeing me like that was what promoted Molly to move to Ireland that year.

“She was desperate to go to college and live a normal life and she opted to do that in Dublin, where she could live with her grandparents, Brian’s mum and dad.

“I was devastated but I put on a front, not wanting her to feel trapped as I did in Crowborough.”