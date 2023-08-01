Kerry Katona ‘would have loved’ to stay friends with ex-husband Brian McFadden

The former Atomic Kitten star and the Westlife singer married in Co Meath in 2002.

Kerry Katona has admitted that she wishes she and her ex-husband Brian McFadden could have stayed friends.

The former Atomic Kitten star and the Westlife singer married in Co Meath in 2002 and share two daughters together - Molly (21) and Lilly-Sue (20).

The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later.

In her latest OK! Magazine column, Kerry reflected on her relationship with her first husband after Gary Lineker was spotted holidaying with his ex-wife Danielle Bux seven years after their divorce.

She said that having a stronger bond with Brian would have been good for their children.

“I saw that Gary Lineker recently went on holiday with his ex-wife Danielle Bux as friends - I’ve never managed to stay that close with any of my exes!” the 42-year-old wrote.

“I would have loved to have been like that with my first husband Brian and our children, to have been more supportive of each other.

"I’ve never been able to remain friends with any of my exes but I think it’s a nice thing to be able to co-parent like that. It’s a bit like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ relationship. I love that dynamic and how they can still be friends despite being split up.”

Following his split from Kerry, Brian went on to wed - and later divorce - Vogue Williams, who is now happily married to Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews.

Meanwhile, Kerry married taxi driver Mark Croft in 2007 but divorced four years later. They share two kids together - Heidi (16) and Maxwell (15).

She later welcomed daughter Dylan-Jorge (8) with her ex-husband George Kay, who died of an overdose in 2019, and is now engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney after he popped the question in 2020.

Kerry recently revealed that her mum Sue sold her wedding bands from her marriage to Brian McFadden after a heated row.

She had donated the rings to her mum after their split but, after the mother and daughter fell out, the gifted wedding and engagement rings were auctioned off on eBay.

Speaking about Katie Price selling her iconic pink wedding dress she wore when she tied the knot with Peter Andre in 2005, the mum-of-five wrote: “She once said that she was keeping them for her daughters, which I understand as I wanted my girls to have my wedding rings, just so they had something from their parents being in love.

“But I gave the rings from my first marriage to my mum and when we fell out, she sold them on eBay.

“My second wedding ring, I gave back, and my third broke. So, unfortunately, my girls don’t have anything from the wedding days – but they have our genes. What more could they want?”