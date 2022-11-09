Kerry Katona slams OnlyFans haters, says she’ll continue ‘until I’m tripping over my nipples’

"And I loved getting my boobs out – they’re great boobs!”

Kerry Katona has rolled her eyes at people who slam her OnlyFans career, saying she has “no regrets.”

The Atomic Kitten star spoke to Jennifer Zamparelli about her OnlyFans account and how it is just the new version of page three – where she got her start.

"I started out as a page three girl, a glamour model. I wasn’t going to be a rocket scientist, but I’ve got a great set of boobs on me,” she said.

"That was my ‘get out’ – I was a good looking girl, I’m not going to kid anybody.

"I’ve never been one of these girly-girls pouting my lips but I can turn it on for the camera.

"And I loved getting my boobs out – they’re great boobs!”

Kerry calls her looks her ‘get out’ card, criticising people who slam her for nudity and not actresses like Angelina Jolie.

"I go on holiday every year with my kids, I go topless, I’ll have my picture taken [by a paparazzi] and they get all the money. So why should I not do it?” she said.

“Why does Nicole Kidman not get all the crap I get? Why does Natalie Portman not get all the crap I get?"

Kerry questioned why it’s alright for actresses to be “simulating sex” in films when she is vilified for her OnlyFans.

"I don’t do that,” she exclaimed. “I just show a bit of nipple!”

“You get treated differently because of your background,” she said, referring to her working class upbringing.

"I’m doing nothing different to what Angelina Jolie is doing, to what Jennifer Aniston has done. And I’m a D-Lister, these are A-Listers but I’m doing nothing different.”

"I think it’s really artistic what I do, I think my pictures are beautiful, really nice,” she said.

Kerry said OnlyFans is the same as posing for ‘page three’ where she got her start as Jennifer applauded her for making money while she sleeps.

"Until I’m tripping over my nipples, I’m going to continue getting these bad boys out,” she said as the RTÉ presenter laughed.

"It’s frowned upon. Why? Because it’s not a man taking the picture? Because I’m a woman with control over my own body?

"I’ve become a millionaire because of it.

“I’m the one with two Lamborghinis in my drive. Say what you want, but I’m living my best life.”

"It’s been absolutely amazing for me and I’ve got no regrets. I’ve got my kids in private education, we live in a nice house, we’re all healthy and I’m making the money.

"I’m in control of it. And I say if anyone wants to get on there, go and do it. And if you want subscribers, get on their now.”

"The feet pictures are well popular,” she revealed to Jennifer, who was wondering about the big money-makers.

"Wouldn’t it be stupid to say no?”