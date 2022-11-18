Kerry Katona says she has two belly buttons after botched tummy tuck

“I should never have had it done, and they cut my belly button off."

Kerry Katona has warned of the dangers of plastic surgery after revealing the consequences of her “secret tummy tuck”.

The former Atomic Kitten Star went under the knife last year and has told Alison Spittle on their shared podcast Wheel of Misfortune about her regrets.

"Here’s an exclusive for you. I had a secret tummy tuck last year. I should never have had it done, and they cut my belly button off."

She showed Alison the aftermath, pointing out the “old belly button” that “shouldn’t be there like that”.

Irish comedian Alison told co-host Kerry that everything looked “fine” before delivering some blunt honesty: “okay, well if I'm being frank Kerry, I've seen it on the back of a packet of fags”.

The singer agreed before admitting her reasoning behind the surgery.

"I have never been like this, this is the biggest I have ever been naturally without being pregnant. I had my secret tummy tuck and I’ve never recovered properly. It hasn’t healed and I have a lump there now."

"It is all swollen. I am having that sorted next year," she said.

Kerry has continued to make headlines following the recent release of her autobiography.

In the book, the former pop star opened up about her abusive marriage to the late George Kay.

Kerry recalled one incident where George – who died in 2019 of a drug overdose – hurt her after she made a joke about being fed vegetables off a fork by musician Bryan Adams during a house viewing.

“I could barely breathe and honestly thought I was done for, when he released his grip, pulled over, opened the passenger side door and dragged me out of the car by my hair,” the 42-year-old wrote.

“I fell, hitting my head on the door. He spat on me, got back in the car and drove off.

“All because Bryan Adams had fed me broccoli off a fork.”

Kerry said that George once accused her of flirting with Blue star Antony Costa during filming for ITV2’s The Big Reunion in 2013 and called her a “disgusting slut”.

“He locked me in the bathroom as punishment. I slept in a bathtub that night. The next day I had to film a scene for the show.”

And she wrote about how her ex-husband abused her even while she was pregnant with their daughter, Dylan-Jorge.

“Even as my stomach grew, he would push me over, kick me and spit in my face.

“Soon after he’d apologise, tell me how much he loved me and gently let me know it was all my fault because I pushed his buttons. And then I’d be the one apologising.”