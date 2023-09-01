Kerry Katona says daughter Molly was ‘best present ever’ as they celebrate joint birthdays

The happy pair are pictured together in posts on Kerry’s Instagram, surrounded by gold and white balloons and in summery dresses

Kerry Katona shared a joint birthday party with her daughter Molly, as her eldest turned 22 and the singer herself turns 43 next week.

The happy pair are pictured together in posts on Kerry’s Instagram, surrounded by gold and white balloons and in summery dresses, as they celebrate the occasion.

“Still can’t believe my baby girl is 22! Completely, and utterly slaying life!!!! Sooooo bloody proud of you!,” Kerry captioned the shots.

Birthday girl

The former Atomic Kitten star had revealed a few days ago that the tag-team party that was in full effect.

“Having a joint birthday while we’re away @_villamaya_mijas you guys have been amazing!! Can’t believe my baby girl is 22!! And I’m 43 next week!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ so bloody proud of you baby xxxx…. Yeah I turned the numbers round,” Kerry wrote.

Earlier this year the blonde mum spoke about how much she wants to see her brood continue to grow.

"I’m 43 this year and I want grandbabies,” she said.

Best pals

"I can’t believe I don’t have a grandbaby yet! I said to my Molly, ‘my mum was 20 when she had me, and I was 20 when I had you, come on, bop one out, hurry up!’”

Kerry is mum to daughters Molly, 21, and Lilly, 20, with ex Brian, Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with Mark, and nine year old Dylan-Jorge.

Molly poses

Taking to Instagram to mark Molly’s birthday, dad Brian McFadden shared a carousel of pictures and wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Molly. 22 today.

“I’m so very proud of you. Your talents are inspiring. I Love you and enjoy your day and break before the misery of new term starts again. xxx”

Birthday gal Molly then responded with a sweet comment, which read: “Thank you love you xx.”