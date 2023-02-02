Kerry Katona reveals she had second tummy tuck to correct botched surgery

‘Once you turn 40 that's it, everything just drops, your face, your t*ts, your knees, it all just drops. I'm tripping over all my body parts!’

Kerry showed followers her figure in a candid chat on Instagram last month.

Kerry Katona has revealed she is recovering from another tummy tuck after going under the knife to correct a botched previous surgery.

The Atomic Kitten star admitted the work she had done two years ago left her “angry and frustrated.”

“Looking at the before pictures, I just feel like it’s not my body,” she told OK! Magazine.

"I was so swollen. I’m not exaggerating when I say every minute of every day, all I could think about was my body.”

The star said she was left “in tears” over the surgery to the point she “didn’t want to leave the house.”

Her recent surgery has improved her mood already as she recovers and is determined to lose more weight, she told OK!.

Kerry told new magazine that she has a newfound motivation to lose weight after the procedure, saying she is determined to get to her goal weight by her 43rd birthday in September.

"I am so f***ing p***ed off with the way my body is. I had surgery last year... and I messed it up. It's my own fault,” she recently told Instagram followers in a candid chat.

Kerry showed followers her figure in a candid chat on Instagram last month.

“I'm like a flat pack from IKEA I come in a cardboard box and there's instructions on how to put me together because I've been sliced and diced so much!

“The only way I can take any kind of control over this is me.

"You've got to get uncomfortable to get comfortable and its really f***ing hard and I need accountability.”

She added: "I know I'm not obese but this is not my body, this does not belong to me!

“Once you turn 40 that's it, everything just drops, your face, your t*ts, your knees, it all just drops. It's like health and safety my house, I'm tripping over all my body parts!

"It’s snightmare, an absolute nightmare.”