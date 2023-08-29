Kerry Katona claims she told Brian McFadden to ‘keep his fuck*ng money’ during divorce

“I'm the one who provides for them. He was a shit dad,” Kerry claimed.

Kerry Katona (42) has opened up about her divorce from ex husband Brian McFadden, claiming she told him to ‘keep his f*****g money.

The former Atomic Kitten singer wasn’t holding back during her slot on the ‘On a Mission podcast’ with Ellie McKay.

“I'm the one who provides for them. He was a shit dad,” Kerry claimed.

The Cheshire woman split from the former Westlife singer in 2006.

“I signed a piece of paper saying, ‘you can keep your money, give me me kids.’ I didn't want his f*****g money, I wanted my kids. He didn't want to get divorced in England because we got married in Ireland.

“We had to legally be separated, if like for six years, before we could get divorced.

Happier times

“I didn't want that, if Brian doesn't love me I want a divorce, so I wanted to get divorced in England, because I was an English citizen,” she said.

“I said look if you don't want me, you don't love me, I don't want your money, just give me half the money from the house that we sell, and I will sign a piece of paper, just give me my kids. I signed the piece of paper, I got the kids, and he fuc*ed off to Australia.”

The former Westlife star and his partner, Danielle Parkinson, welcomed their first child, Ruby, in May 2021.

Kerry was previously philosophical about the couple’s break-up, when she revealed:

“There are lessons to learn. Brian leaving me I can't blame Brian. You can't force somebody to love you if someone falls out of love with you. It took me a long time to get over this but if somebody doesn't want to be with you can't force them to stay with you and Brian didn't want to be with me.

“I think after he first cheated on me on his stag do you know the trust had just gone. But now I analyse things that was a trigger for me when Brian left me because it was like me mum always tried to leave me.

“I met Brian and he kind of took me away from that and I went to live in Ireland, I got pregnant and I got away from all.

“I didn't want to be rich and famous I wanted to be a woman in love so desperately, I wanted that family unity, and that's what I realised I kept putting on my kids every time I got with a man because I thought they can't have a broken home.”

Whilst Brian revealed his thoughts to the UK press, when he said:

“You live and learn, you go through life living and learning! Getting married is a great thing, but if the marriage isn't working there's nothing wrong in walking away from each other.

“I have no regrets about any of my marriages or any of my relationships. Everything I've gone through in my life has got me to where I am today. I'm now the happiest I've ever been.”