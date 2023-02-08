Kerry GAA legend Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper and wife Céitílís welcome new baby boy
The 'Gooch' tied the knot with Céitílís, who works as a primary school teacher, in Dingle's Skellig Hotel in December 2021
The legendary Kerry GAA player Colm Cooper and his wife Céitílís have welcomed a baby boy into the world.
The couple who have been married for a little over a year have named the new arrival Conall.
Following Conall's birth, numerous congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media
Castleislands Desmond GAA said: "Congratulations to Céitílís & Colm Cooper on the birth of baby Conall from all in Castleisland Desmond’s GAA Club."
Adam Moynihan, the host of The Kerry Football Podcast was one of the first to wish the couple a huge congratulations.
"Congratulations to Colm Cooper and his wife Céitílís on the birth of their son, Conall," the sports reporter wrote.
Read more
Meanwhile, East Kerry GAA tweeted: "Congratulations to Céitílís and Colm Cooper on the birth of baby Conall".
Dr Crokes GAA club, with whom 'Gooch' won one All-Ireland, five Munster, and seven Kerry club titles, said: "Congratulations to Céitílís and Colm Cooper on the birth of baby Conall."
The football star, known as the 'Gooch' tied the knot with his wife, who works as a primary school teacher, surrounded by family and friends in a lavish ceremony in Dingle's Skellig Hotel in December 2021.
Céitílís has been with Cooper for most of his Gaelic football career.
The happy couple announced their engagement in November 2020, much to the delight of their loved ones.
Cooper won five Sam Maguires and nine Munster football titles with the Kingdom, in addition to right All-Stars throughout an extraordinary career.
Today's Headlines
CONTROVERSY | Taoiseach says TG4 should consider postponing documentary on Creeslough tragedy
INVESTIGATION | Prisoner arrested over murder of Kerry granny Miriam Burns (75) is ‘chief suspect’
'contract killers' | Watch as Spanish police swoop on gang of hitmen after ‘Mr Flashy ally’ shot in Marbella
assault charge | Warrant issued for teen accused of homophobic attack after court told he left Ireland
GUN FOUND | Epsom College headteacher ‘made desperate call hours before murder-suicide’
Una Healy posts footage of Costa Rica getaway
RIP | Cork man (20s) tragically killed in Galway crash remembered as ‘good friend’
Pitch perfect | Kerry GAA legend Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper and wife Céitílís welcome new baby boy
Love Sue Lots | Suzanne Jackson says husband Dylan is her ‘rock’ after ‘embarrassing’ DWTS mistake
nut-urally | Drunken Dublin man who threw nuts at shop customer jailed for three months