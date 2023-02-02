Kerry Condon and Colin Farrell watched Oscar nominations together ‘in pyjamas’

Tipperary actor Kerry earned herself a nomination for Best Supporting Actress last month for her role as Siobhán in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Kerry Condon has revealed that she found out about her Oscar nomination while wearing her pyjamas at Colin Farrell’s home

Her co-star Colin is also up for a gong in the Best Actor category, while Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson were among the Best Supporting Actor nominees for their performances in the Martin McDonagh flick.

Speaking to The New York Times, Kerry revealed that she had planned to watch the Academy Award nominations announcement by herself but changed her plans when she received an invite from Colin to watch them together at his Los Angeles home.

“I was going to turn off my cellphone and have my manager give the news to me like a regular business day — I was trying to be all cool so if I didn’t get it, I could take that moment privately and get myself together,” she explained.

“But Colin called me and was like, ‘Do you want to watch it together?’ Then I had to debate that for three hours because I was like, ‘What if one of us gets it and the other one doesn’t? Do I want to experience this massive moment with other people?’

“At the last minute, I said, ‘I’ll go to your house and watch it.’

The 95th Oscar nominations announcement kicked off at 5.30am in California, meaning Kerry had to get up at the crack of dawn to make her way over to Colin’s house.

The 40-year-old said: “It was the weirdest thing getting up in the dark and scurrying out the door. Honest to God, it felt like we were doing something illegal!

“It’s just so surreal to be at anyone’s house at 5 in the morning, sober and in your pyjamas, but I’m really glad I shared it with other people because it felt nice to get hugs in that moment.

“Whereas if I’d have been on my own, it would have been amazing, but it also would have been like, ‘God, Kerry, you’re such a loner!’”

Kerry described her Oscar nomination as a “dream come true” and admitted that the accolade has always been something she’s strived for in her career.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with admitting that you’re ambitious. It’s not like I’m Lady Macbeth and I’m stabbing the competition.

“I watched the Oscars when I was a kid and it’s always been on my radar. At the same time, was my happiness dependent on this? No, I’m not that much of a superficial person,” she added.