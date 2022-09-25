Kellie Harrington shares dramatic update on building work on her new Dublin home

A delighted Kellie and her wife Mandy Loughlin bought their new pad in April

Kellie Harrington gets the keys to her new house

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has shared images for the first time of the dramatic renovation work she’s carrying out on her dream home.

A delighted Kellie and her wife Mandy Loughlin bought their new pad in April and the couple are carrying out major works to both its interior and garden.

“The journey began months ago with my Da stripping this right back, and now the builders start soon enough to make it our desired home,” Kellie explains on social media.

“It has not even started yet and the stress levels are through the roof”, to which she added three tearful laughing emoji symbols.

She added: “Promise there won’t be too much house spam but will post some updates from time to time .”

Kellie (32) won a gold medal for Ireland in lightweight boxing at the Olympics in Tokyo last year.

April was also a special month for her as she tied the knot with Foxrock native Mandy.

Their house buy was revealed earlier this year in a Facebook post by DNG Fairview Estate Agents.

"Our Senior Negotiator Rachel Cunningham, DNG Fairview is delighted today to hand over the keys to the wonderful Kellie Harrington and wish her all the happiness in her new home!,” the auctioneers announced.

The couple have been dating since 2009 and their new home when Foxrock native Mandy was also competing on the Irish boxing circuit and have been an item since.

The couple’s new home is near is Kellie's area of Portland Row in the north inner city, while Kellie also has a job as a cleaner in a local hospital.

Several well-wishers congratulated Kellie on her house update and the work being carried out on it.

“Those bricks and fireplace. Congratulations,” wrote one

Another person commented: “Amazing. So much potential. Best of luck with it.”

Kellie’s father also came in for praise.

“Love this. He’s done a serious amount of work so far,” raved one observer. “Can’t wait to see the transformation.”