Kellie Harrington joins forces with animal welfare charity ahead of major fundraising drive
Boxing champion Kellie Harrington has joined forces with the Dublin Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals as they launch a major fundraising drive.
The Dubliner lent her support to the forthcoming Pups in the Park which comes to the city’s Marlay Park on September 10th and 11th.
“Animal welfare is something that I am very passionate about and it really is an honour to support today’s charity announcement,” said the Olympic champion.
“I would ask fellow dog lovers to get behind this great event to help raise much needed funds for the DSPCA.
"Pups in the Park is the perfect opportunity to get out and make some special memories with precious four-legged family members.”
The festival is expecting 10,000 visitors across the weekend and will feature events including The Regatta Great Dog Walk, the Crave Obedience Ring and the Chin-Wag Talk Stage, where dog owners can learn tips and tricks.
The festival will also feature an adoption parade which gives potential new dog owners the opportunity to meet some of the dogs in the charity’s care that are looking for their forever homes.
Suzanne McGovern of the DSPCA said: “We are delighted to be returning as the official charity partner of Pups in the Park. The festival has an exciting line-up of events which will not only promote the work of the charity but also help to raise vital funds as part of a great day out.”
